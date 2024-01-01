10 South African rand to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert ZAR to MRU at the real exchange rate

10 zar
21.20 mru

1.00000 ZAR = 2.12042 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:00
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8594451.095691.03941.463121.630960.92836518.4454
1 GBP1.1635411.2748105.931.702431.897731.0801921.4624
1 USD0.912750.784437183.09551.335451.488650.8473516.8359
1 INR0.01098430.009440180.012034310.01607130.01791490.01019730.202609

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ZAR2.12042 MRU
5 ZAR10.60210 MRU
10 ZAR21.20420 MRU
20 ZAR42.40840 MRU
50 ZAR106.02100 MRU
100 ZAR212.04200 MRU
250 ZAR530.10500 MRU
500 ZAR1060.21000 MRU
1000 ZAR2120.42000 MRU
2000 ZAR4240.84000 MRU
5000 ZAR10602.10000 MRU
10000 ZAR21204.20000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / South African Rand
1 MRU0.47160 ZAR
5 MRU2.35802 ZAR
10 MRU4.71604 ZAR
20 MRU9.43208 ZAR
50 MRU23.58020 ZAR
100 MRU47.16040 ZAR
250 MRU117.90100 ZAR
500 MRU235.80200 ZAR
1000 MRU471.60400 ZAR
2000 MRU943.20800 ZAR
5000 MRU2358.02000 ZAR
10000 MRU4716.04000 ZAR