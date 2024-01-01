South African rand to CFP francs today

Convert ZAR to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
6,152 xpf

R1.000 ZAR = ₣6.152 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7920.936613.8591.50425.91615.42118.329
1 GBP1.26211.181774.9051.89932.71519.46623.138
1 EUR1.0690.8471655.971.60727.69416.47919.586
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / CFP Franc
1 ZAR6.15247 XPF
5 ZAR30.76235 XPF
10 ZAR61.52470 XPF
20 ZAR123.04940 XPF
50 ZAR307.62350 XPF
100 ZAR615.24700 XPF
250 ZAR1,538.11750 XPF
500 ZAR3,076.23500 XPF
1000 ZAR6,152.47000 XPF
2000 ZAR12,304.94000 XPF
5000 ZAR30,762.35000 XPF
10000 ZAR61,524.70000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / South African Rand
1 XPF0.16254 ZAR
5 XPF0.81268 ZAR
10 XPF1.62536 ZAR
20 XPF3.25072 ZAR
50 XPF8.12680 ZAR
100 XPF16.25360 ZAR
250 XPF40.63400 ZAR
500 XPF81.26800 ZAR
1000 XPF162.53600 ZAR
2000 XPF325.07200 ZAR
5000 XPF812.68000 ZAR
10000 XPF1,625.36000 ZAR