South African rand to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to CFP francs is currently 6.152 today, reflecting a 1.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -0.160% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 6.219 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 6.069 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -1.148% decrease in value.