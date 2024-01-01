South African rand to Bulgarian levs today

Convert ZAR to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
100.81 bgn

R1.000 ZAR = лв0.1008 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7930.936614.2211.50525.91615.42118.322
1 GBP1.26211.181774.9321.89932.69719.45623.116
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.9571.60727.67716.46919.567
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Bulgarian Lev
1 ZAR0.10081 BGN
5 ZAR0.50404 BGN
10 ZAR1.00807 BGN
20 ZAR2.01614 BGN
50 ZAR5.04035 BGN
100 ZAR10.08070 BGN
250 ZAR25.20175 BGN
500 ZAR50.40350 BGN
1000 ZAR100.80700 BGN
2000 ZAR201.61400 BGN
5000 ZAR504.03500 BGN
10000 ZAR1,008.07000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / South African Rand
1 BGN9.91997 ZAR
5 BGN49.59985 ZAR
10 BGN99.19970 ZAR
20 BGN198.39940 ZAR
50 BGN495.99850 ZAR
100 BGN991.99700 ZAR
250 BGN2,479.99250 ZAR
500 BGN4,959.98500 ZAR
1000 BGN9,919.97000 ZAR
2000 BGN19,839.94000 ZAR
5000 BGN49,599.85000 ZAR
10000 BGN99,199.70000 ZAR