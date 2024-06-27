South African rand to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.101 today, reflecting a 0.738% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -0.607% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.102 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.100 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.694% increase in value.