South African rand to Albanian leks today

Convert ZAR to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
5,166.36 all

R1.000 ZAR = Lek5.166 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7930.937614.2891.50525.91615.42118.326
1 GBP1.26111.181774.8951.89932.69219.45323.118
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.9691.60727.67416.46719.57
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Albanian Lek
1 ZAR5.16636 ALL
5 ZAR25.83180 ALL
10 ZAR51.66360 ALL
20 ZAR103.32720 ALL
50 ZAR258.31800 ALL
100 ZAR516.63600 ALL
250 ZAR1,291.59000 ALL
500 ZAR2,583.18000 ALL
1000 ZAR5,166.36000 ALL
2000 ZAR10,332.72000 ALL
5000 ZAR25,831.80000 ALL
10000 ZAR51,663.60000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / South African Rand
1 ALL0.19356 ZAR
5 ALL0.96780 ZAR
10 ALL1.93560 ZAR
20 ALL3.87120 ZAR
50 ALL9.67800 ZAR
100 ALL19.35600 ZAR
250 ALL48.39000 ZAR
500 ALL96.78000 ZAR
1000 ALL193.56000 ZAR
2000 ALL387.12000 ZAR
5000 ALL967.80000 ZAR
10000 ALL1,935.60000 ZAR