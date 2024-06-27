South African rand to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Albanian leks is currently 5.166 today, reflecting a 0.703% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -0.614% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 5.246 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 5.112 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.746% increase in value.