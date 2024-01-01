South African rand to Jamaican dollars today

Convert ZAR to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
8,575.56 jmd

R1.000 ZAR = J$8.576 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7920.936614.0911.50425.91615.42118.322
1 GBP1.26211.181774.9521.89832.70519.4623.121
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.9721.60727.68416.47319.571
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Jamaican Dollar
1 ZAR8.57556 JMD
5 ZAR42.87780 JMD
10 ZAR85.75560 JMD
20 ZAR171.51120 JMD
50 ZAR428.77800 JMD
100 ZAR857.55600 JMD
250 ZAR2,143.89000 JMD
500 ZAR4,287.78000 JMD
1000 ZAR8,575.56000 JMD
2000 ZAR17,151.12000 JMD
5000 ZAR42,877.80000 JMD
10000 ZAR85,755.60000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / South African Rand
1 JMD0.11661 ZAR
5 JMD0.58305 ZAR
10 JMD1.16610 ZAR
20 JMD2.33220 ZAR
50 JMD5.83050 ZAR
100 JMD11.66100 ZAR
250 JMD29.15250 ZAR
500 JMD58.30500 ZAR
1000 JMD116.61000 ZAR
2000 JMD233.22000 ZAR
5000 JMD583.05000 ZAR
10000 JMD1,166.10000 ZAR