South African rand to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert ZAR to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
129.07 top

R1.000 ZAR = T$0.1291 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7920.936613.9431.50525.91615.42118.332
1 GBP1.26211.181774.8881.89932.7119.46323.137
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.9671.60827.6916.47619.586
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Tongan Paʻanga
1 ZAR0.12907 TOP
5 ZAR0.64535 TOP
10 ZAR1.29069 TOP
20 ZAR2.58138 TOP
50 ZAR6.45345 TOP
100 ZAR12.90690 TOP
250 ZAR32.26725 TOP
500 ZAR64.53450 TOP
1000 ZAR129.06900 TOP
2000 ZAR258.13800 TOP
5000 ZAR645.34500 TOP
10000 ZAR1,290.69000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / South African Rand
1 TOP7.74779 ZAR
5 TOP38.73895 ZAR
10 TOP77.47790 ZAR
20 TOP154.95580 ZAR
50 TOP387.38950 ZAR
100 TOP774.77900 ZAR
250 TOP1,936.94750 ZAR
500 TOP3,873.89500 ZAR
1000 TOP7,747.79000 ZAR
2000 TOP15,495.58000 ZAR
5000 TOP38,738.95000 ZAR
10000 TOP77,477.90000 ZAR