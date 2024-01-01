South African rand to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert ZAR to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
372.98 ttd

R1.000 ZAR = TT$0.3730 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7920.936613.9711.50425.91615.42118.331
1 GBP1.26211.181774.9231.89932.7119.46323.137
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.9671.60727.68916.47619.585
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 ZAR0.37298 TTD
5 ZAR1.86491 TTD
10 ZAR3.72981 TTD
20 ZAR7.45962 TTD
50 ZAR18.64905 TTD
100 ZAR37.29810 TTD
250 ZAR93.24525 TTD
500 ZAR186.49050 TTD
1000 ZAR372.98100 TTD
2000 ZAR745.96200 TTD
5000 ZAR1,864.90500 TTD
10000 ZAR3,729.81000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / South African Rand
1 TTD2.68110 ZAR
5 TTD13.40550 ZAR
10 TTD26.81100 ZAR
20 TTD53.62200 ZAR
50 TTD134.05500 ZAR
100 TTD268.11000 ZAR
250 TTD670.27500 ZAR
500 TTD1,340.55000 ZAR
1000 TTD2,681.10000 ZAR
2000 TTD5,362.20000 ZAR
5000 TTD13,405.50000 ZAR
10000 TTD26,811.00000 ZAR