Convert ZAR to KWD at the real exchange rate

South African rand to Kuwaiti dinars today

1,000 zar
16.878 kwd

R1.000 ZAR = ك0.01688 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7920.936614.1431.50525.91615.42118.328
1 GBP1.26211.181774.9561.89932.70219.45923.127
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.9661.60727.68116.47119.576
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 ZAR0.01688 KWD
5 ZAR0.08439 KWD
10 ZAR0.16878 KWD
20 ZAR0.33756 KWD
50 ZAR0.84390 KWD
100 ZAR1.68780 KWD
250 ZAR4.21950 KWD
500 ZAR8.43900 KWD
1000 ZAR16.87800 KWD
2000 ZAR33.75600 KWD
5000 ZAR84.39000 KWD
10000 ZAR168.78000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / South African Rand
1 KWD59.24880 ZAR
5 KWD296.24400 ZAR
10 KWD592.48800 ZAR
20 KWD1,184.97600 ZAR
50 KWD2,962.44000 ZAR
100 KWD5,924.88000 ZAR
250 KWD14,812.20000 ZAR
500 KWD29,624.40000 ZAR
1000 KWD59,248.80000 ZAR
2000 KWD118,497.60000 ZAR
5000 KWD296,244.00000 ZAR
10000 KWD592,488.00000 ZAR