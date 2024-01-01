10 Kuwaiti dinars to South African rand

Convert KWD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = R58.03 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:45
KWD to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ZAR
1 KWD to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High58.024960.5278
Low56.073156.0731
Average57.017458.1842
Change1.99%-3.31%
1 KWD to ZAR stats

The performance of KWD to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 58.0249 and a 30 day low of 56.0731. This means the 30 day average was 57.0174. The change for KWD to ZAR was 1.99.

The performance of KWD to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 60.5278 and a 90 day low of 56.0731. This means the 90 day average was 58.1842. The change for KWD to ZAR was -3.31.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.06860.9275517.79231.507271.664861710.373.67295
1 INR0.01189510.01103330.211640.01792910.019803620.34490.0436899
1 EUR1.078190.6344119.18191.624991.794891843.953.95981
1 ZAR0.05620424.7250.052132510.08471490.093572196.12980.206435

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / South African Rand
1 KWD58.02530 ZAR
5 KWD290.12650 ZAR
10 KWD580.25300 ZAR
20 KWD1160.50600 ZAR
50 KWD2901.26500 ZAR
100 KWD5802.53000 ZAR
250 KWD14506.32500 ZAR
500 KWD29012.65000 ZAR
1000 KWD58025.30000 ZAR
2000 KWD116050.60000 ZAR
5000 KWD290126.50000 ZAR
10000 KWD580253.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 ZAR0.01723 KWD
5 ZAR0.08617 KWD
10 ZAR0.17234 KWD
20 ZAR0.34468 KWD
50 ZAR0.86169 KWD
100 ZAR1.72339 KWD
250 ZAR4.30847 KWD
500 ZAR8.61695 KWD
1000 ZAR17.23390 KWD
2000 ZAR34.46780 KWD
5000 ZAR86.16950 KWD
10000 ZAR172.33900 KWD