South African rand to Moldovan leus today

1,000 zar
979.88 mdl

R1.000 ZAR = L0.9799 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:16
 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7920.936614.0571.50425.91615.42118.328
1 GBP1.26211.181774.9711.89832.70719.46223.13
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.9661.60727.68516.47319.578
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Conversion rates South African Rand / Moldovan Leu
1 ZAR0.97988 MDL
5 ZAR4.89941 MDL
10 ZAR9.79883 MDL
20 ZAR19.59766 MDL
50 ZAR48.99415 MDL
100 ZAR97.98830 MDL
250 ZAR244.97075 MDL
500 ZAR489.94150 MDL
1000 ZAR979.88300 MDL
2000 ZAR1,959.76600 MDL
5000 ZAR4,899.41500 MDL
10000 ZAR9,798.83000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / South African Rand
1 MDL1.02053 ZAR
5 MDL5.10265 ZAR
10 MDL10.20530 ZAR
20 MDL20.41060 ZAR
50 MDL51.02650 ZAR
100 MDL102.05300 ZAR
250 MDL255.13250 ZAR
500 MDL510.26500 ZAR
1000 MDL1,020.53000 ZAR
2000 MDL2,041.06000 ZAR
5000 MDL5,102.65000 ZAR
10000 MDL10,205.30000 ZAR