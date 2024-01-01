10 South African rand to Moldovan leus

Convert ZAR to MDL

10 zar
9.40 mdl

1.00000 ZAR = 0.94001 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:53
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7842830.9125598.5641.4879825.9215.217516.8333
1 GBP1.2750511.16347763.1991.8972533.049319.403121.4633
1 EUR1.095850.8594951655.9361.6306128.404416.676118.4468
1 XOF0.001670670.001310270.0015245410.002485920.04330360.02542330.0281228

Conversion rates South African Rand / Moldovan Leu
1 ZAR0.94001 MDL
5 ZAR4.70006 MDL
10 ZAR9.40012 MDL
20 ZAR18.80024 MDL
50 ZAR47.00060 MDL
100 ZAR94.00120 MDL
250 ZAR235.00300 MDL
500 ZAR470.00600 MDL
1000 ZAR940.01200 MDL
2000 ZAR1880.02400 MDL
5000 ZAR4700.06000 MDL
10000 ZAR9400.12000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / South African Rand
1 MDL1.06382 ZAR
5 MDL5.31910 ZAR
10 MDL10.63820 ZAR
20 MDL21.27640 ZAR
50 MDL53.19100 ZAR
100 MDL106.38200 ZAR
250 MDL265.95500 ZAR
500 MDL531.91000 ZAR
1000 MDL1063.82000 ZAR
2000 MDL2127.64000 ZAR
5000 MDL5319.10000 ZAR
10000 MDL10638.20000 ZAR