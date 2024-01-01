Convert MDL to ZAR at the real exchange rate

10 Moldovan leus to South African rand

10 mdl
10.24 zar

L1.000 MDL = R1.024 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2281.3661.49883.4471.6351.355
1 GBP1.269123.1261.7331.9105.8652.0741.719
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5780.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.34711.09761.11.1970.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / South African Rand
1 MDL1.02404 ZAR
5 MDL5.12020 ZAR
10 MDL10.24040 ZAR
20 MDL20.48080 ZAR
50 MDL51.20200 ZAR
100 MDL102.40400 ZAR
250 MDL256.01000 ZAR
500 MDL512.02000 ZAR
1000 MDL1,024.04000 ZAR
2000 MDL2,048.08000 ZAR
5000 MDL5,120.20000 ZAR
10000 MDL10,240.40000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Moldovan Leu
1 ZAR0.97652 MDL
5 ZAR4.88260 MDL
10 ZAR9.76520 MDL
20 ZAR19.53040 MDL
50 ZAR48.82600 MDL
100 ZAR97.65200 MDL
250 ZAR244.13000 MDL
500 ZAR488.26000 MDL
1000 ZAR976.52000 MDL
2000 ZAR1,953.04000 MDL
5000 ZAR4,882.60000 MDL
10000 ZAR9,765.20000 MDL