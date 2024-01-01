Convert MDL to ZAR at the real exchange rate

5 Moldovan leus to South African rand

5 mdl
5.12 zar

L1.000 MDL = R1.024 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2271.3661.49883.4511.6351.355
1 GBP1.269123.1231.7331.901105.872.0741.719
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5780.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.34611.09761.1031.1970.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / South African Rand
1 MDL1.02395 ZAR
5 MDL5.11975 ZAR
10 MDL10.23950 ZAR
20 MDL20.47900 ZAR
50 MDL51.19750 ZAR
100 MDL102.39500 ZAR
250 MDL255.98750 ZAR
500 MDL511.97500 ZAR
1000 MDL1,023.95000 ZAR
2000 MDL2,047.90000 ZAR
5000 MDL5,119.75000 ZAR
10000 MDL10,239.50000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Moldovan Leu
1 ZAR0.97661 MDL
5 ZAR4.88306 MDL
10 ZAR9.76611 MDL
20 ZAR19.53222 MDL
50 ZAR48.83055 MDL
100 ZAR97.66110 MDL
250 ZAR244.15275 MDL
500 ZAR488.30550 MDL
1000 ZAR976.61100 MDL
2000 ZAR1,953.22200 MDL
5000 ZAR4,883.05500 MDL
10000 ZAR9,766.11000 MDL