South African rand to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Moldovan leus is currently 0.980 today, reflecting a 0.463% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -1.045% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 1.000 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.975 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a -0.757% decrease in value.