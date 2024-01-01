Convert ZAR to MZN at the real exchange rate

South African rand to Mozambican meticals today

1,000 zar
3,499.65 mzn

R1.000 ZAR = MT3.500 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7920.936614.0541.50425.91615.42118.327
1 GBP1.26211.181774.9671.89932.70719.46223.13
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.9631.60727.68516.47319.578
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Mozambican Metical
1 ZAR3.49965 MZN
5 ZAR17.49825 MZN
10 ZAR34.99650 MZN
20 ZAR69.99300 MZN
50 ZAR174.98250 MZN
100 ZAR349.96500 MZN
250 ZAR874.91250 MZN
500 ZAR1,749.82500 MZN
1000 ZAR3,499.65000 MZN
2000 ZAR6,999.30000 MZN
5000 ZAR17,498.25000 MZN
10000 ZAR34,996.50000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / South African Rand
1 MZN0.28574 ZAR
5 MZN1.42872 ZAR
10 MZN2.85743 ZAR
20 MZN5.71486 ZAR
50 MZN14.28715 ZAR
100 MZN28.57430 ZAR
250 MZN71.43575 ZAR
500 MZN142.87150 ZAR
1000 MZN285.74300 ZAR
2000 MZN571.48600 ZAR
5000 MZN1,428.71500 ZAR
10000 MZN2,857.43000 ZAR