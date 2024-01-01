South African rand to Mauritian rupees today

Convert ZAR to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
2,600.80 mur

R1.000 ZAR = ₨2.601 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7920.936614.0251.50425.91615.42118.327
1 GBP1.26211.181774.9921.89832.7119.46323.131
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.9631.60727.68616.47419.578
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Mauritian Rupee
1 ZAR2.60080 MUR
5 ZAR13.00400 MUR
10 ZAR26.00800 MUR
20 ZAR52.01600 MUR
50 ZAR130.04000 MUR
100 ZAR260.08000 MUR
250 ZAR650.20000 MUR
500 ZAR1,300.40000 MUR
1000 ZAR2,600.80000 MUR
2000 ZAR5,201.60000 MUR
5000 ZAR13,004.00000 MUR
10000 ZAR26,008.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / South African Rand
1 MUR0.38450 ZAR
5 MUR1.92249 ZAR
10 MUR3.84497 ZAR
20 MUR7.68994 ZAR
50 MUR19.22485 ZAR
100 MUR38.44970 ZAR
250 MUR96.12425 ZAR
500 MUR192.24850 ZAR
1000 MUR384.49700 ZAR
2000 MUR768.99400 ZAR
5000 MUR1,922.48500 ZAR
10000 MUR3,844.97000 ZAR