South African rand to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Mauritian rupees is currently 2.601 today, reflecting a 0.641% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -0.655% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 2.682 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 2.578 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -2.657% decrease in value.