남아프리카공화국 랜드 모리셔스 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 남아프리카공화국 랜드 모리셔스 루피로 is currently 2.671 today, reflecting a 1.849% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.630% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 남아프리카공화국 랜드 모리셔스 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 2.682 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 2.542 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 2.872% increase in value.