Convert ZAR to BAM at the real exchange rate
South African rand to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South African rand to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates South African Rand / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 ZAR
|0.10080 BAM
|5 ZAR
|0.50401 BAM
|10 ZAR
|1.00801 BAM
|20 ZAR
|2.01602 BAM
|50 ZAR
|5.04005 BAM
|100 ZAR
|10.08010 BAM
|250 ZAR
|25.20025 BAM
|500 ZAR
|50.40050 BAM
|1000 ZAR
|100.80100 BAM
|2000 ZAR
|201.60200 BAM
|5000 ZAR
|504.00500 BAM
|10000 ZAR
|1,008.01000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / South African Rand
|1 BAM
|9.92056 ZAR
|5 BAM
|49.60280 ZAR
|10 BAM
|99.20560 ZAR
|20 BAM
|198.41120 ZAR
|50 BAM
|496.02800 ZAR
|100 BAM
|992.05600 ZAR
|250 BAM
|2,480.14000 ZAR
|500 BAM
|4,960.28000 ZAR
|1000 BAM
|9,920.56000 ZAR
|2000 BAM
|19,841.12000 ZAR
|5000 BAM
|49,602.80000 ZAR
|10000 BAM
|99,205.60000 ZAR