Convert ZAR to CZK at the real exchange rate

South African rand to Czech korunas today

1,000 zar
1,283.87 czk

R1.000 ZAR = Kč1.284 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:06
How to convert South African rand to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ZAR1.28387 CZK
5 ZAR6.41935 CZK
10 ZAR12.83870 CZK
20 ZAR25.67740 CZK
50 ZAR64.19350 CZK
100 ZAR128.38700 CZK
250 ZAR320.96750 CZK
500 ZAR641.93500 CZK
1000 ZAR1,283.87000 CZK
2000 ZAR2,567.74000 CZK
5000 ZAR6,419.35000 CZK
10000 ZAR12,838.70000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / South African Rand
1 CZK0.77889 ZAR
5 CZK3.89447 ZAR
10 CZK7.78894 ZAR
20 CZK15.57788 ZAR
50 CZK38.94470 ZAR
100 CZK77.88940 ZAR
250 CZK194.72350 ZAR
500 CZK389.44700 ZAR
1000 CZK778.89400 ZAR
2000 CZK1,557.78800 ZAR
5000 CZK3,894.47000 ZAR
10000 CZK7,788.94000 ZAR