South African rand to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Czech korunas is currently 1.284 today, reflecting a 1.081% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a -0.596% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 1.306 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1.268 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.741% increase in value.