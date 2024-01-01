500 South African rand to Czech korunas

Convert ZAR to CZK at the real exchange rate

500 zar
601.93 czk

1.00000 ZAR = 1.20385 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8593551.096291.04911.463261.629670.92845518.4415
1 GBP1.1636611.2756105.951.702731.896381.0804121.4595
1 USD0.912250.783945183.05881.334851.486660.8469516.8231
1 INR0.01098310.009438430.012039710.01607110.01789890.0101970.202544

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ZAR1.20385 CZK
5 ZAR6.01925 CZK
10 ZAR12.03850 CZK
20 ZAR24.07700 CZK
50 ZAR60.19250 CZK
100 ZAR120.38500 CZK
250 ZAR300.96250 CZK
500 ZAR601.92500 CZK
1000 ZAR1203.85000 CZK
2000 ZAR2407.70000 CZK
5000 ZAR6019.25000 CZK
10000 ZAR12038.50000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / South African Rand
1 CZK0.83067 ZAR
5 CZK4.15336 ZAR
10 CZK8.30671 ZAR
20 CZK16.61342 ZAR
50 CZK41.53355 ZAR
100 CZK83.06710 ZAR
250 CZK207.66775 ZAR
500 CZK415.33550 ZAR
1000 CZK830.67100 ZAR
2000 CZK1661.34200 ZAR
5000 CZK4153.35500 ZAR
10000 CZK8306.71000 ZAR