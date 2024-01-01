Convert ZAR to PAB at the real exchange rate

South African rand to Panamanian balboas today

1,000 zar
55.00 pab

R1.000 ZAR = B/.0.05500 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7920.936614.0141.50525.91615.42118.327
1 GBP1.26211.181774.9161.89932.70719.46223.13
1 EUR1.0680.8461655.9511.60727.68616.47419.579
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0020.0420.0250.03

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Panamanian Balboa
1 ZAR0.05500 PAB
5 ZAR0.27501 PAB
10 ZAR0.55001 PAB
20 ZAR1.10003 PAB
50 ZAR2.75007 PAB
100 ZAR5.50013 PAB
250 ZAR13.75033 PAB
500 ZAR27.50065 PAB
1000 ZAR55.00130 PAB
2000 ZAR110.00260 PAB
5000 ZAR275.00650 PAB
10000 ZAR550.01300 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / South African Rand
1 PAB18.18140 ZAR
5 PAB90.90700 ZAR
10 PAB181.81400 ZAR
20 PAB363.62800 ZAR
50 PAB909.07000 ZAR
100 PAB1,818.14000 ZAR
250 PAB4,545.35000 ZAR
500 PAB9,090.70000 ZAR
1000 PAB18,181.40000 ZAR
2000 PAB36,362.80000 ZAR
5000 PAB90,907.00000 ZAR
10000 PAB181,814.00000 ZAR