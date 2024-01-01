20 Panamanian balboas to South African rand
Convert PAB to ZAR at the real exchange rate
PAB to ZAR conversion chart
1 PAB = 17.74440 ZAR
0
|1 PAB to ZAR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|17.7466
|18.4979
|Low
|17.1023
|17.1023
|Average
|17.4573
|17.7789
|Change
|2.81%
|-2.95%
1 PAB to ZAR stats
The performance of PAB to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.7466 and a 30 day low of 17.1023. This means the 30 day average was 17.4573. The change for PAB to ZAR was 2.81.
The performance of PAB to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.4979 and a 90 day low of 17.1023. This means the 90 day average was 17.7789. The change for PAB to ZAR was -2.95.
|Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / South African Rand
|1 PAB
|17.74440 ZAR
|5 PAB
|88.72200 ZAR
|10 PAB
|177.44400 ZAR
|20 PAB
|354.88800 ZAR
|50 PAB
|887.22000 ZAR
|100 PAB
|1,774.44000 ZAR
|250 PAB
|4,436.10000 ZAR
|500 PAB
|8,872.20000 ZAR
|1000 PAB
|17,744.40000 ZAR
|2000 PAB
|35,488.80000 ZAR
|5000 PAB
|88,722.00000 ZAR
|10000 PAB
|177,444.00000 ZAR