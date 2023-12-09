10 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Australian dollars

Convert CNY to AUD

10,000 cny
2,121.73 aud

1.00000 CNY = 0.21217 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Australian dollars

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to AUD rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Australian Dollar
1 CNY0.21217 AUD
5 CNY1.06086 AUD
10 CNY2.12173 AUD
20 CNY4.24346 AUD
50 CNY10.60865 AUD
100 CNY21.21730 AUD
250 CNY53.04325 AUD
500 CNY106.08650 AUD
1000 CNY212.17300 AUD
2000 CNY424.34600 AUD
5000 CNY1060.86500 AUD
10000 CNY2121.73000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AUD4.71314 CNY
5 AUD23.56570 CNY
10 AUD47.13140 CNY
20 AUD94.26280 CNY
50 AUD235.65700 CNY
100 AUD471.31400 CNY
250 AUD1178.28500 CNY
500 AUD2356.57000 CNY
1000 AUD4713.14000 CNY
2000 AUD9426.28000 CNY
5000 AUD23565.70000 CNY
10000 AUD47131.40000 CNY