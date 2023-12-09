1 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Indian rupees

Convert CNY to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
11,642.60 inr

1.00000 CNY = 11.64260 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Indian Rupee
1 CNY11.64260 INR
5 CNY58.21300 INR
10 CNY116.42600 INR
20 CNY232.85200 INR
50 CNY582.13000 INR
100 CNY1164.26000 INR
250 CNY2910.65000 INR
500 CNY5821.30000 INR
1000 CNY11642.60000 INR
2000 CNY23285.20000 INR
5000 CNY58213.00000 INR
10000 CNY116426.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 INR0.08589 CNY
5 INR0.42946 CNY
10 INR0.85891 CNY
20 INR1.71783 CNY
50 INR4.29458 CNY
100 INR8.58915 CNY
250 INR21.47287 CNY
500 INR42.94575 CNY
1000 INR85.89150 CNY
2000 INR171.78300 CNY
5000 INR429.45750 CNY
10000 INR858.91500 CNY