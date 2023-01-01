20 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert AED to CNY at the real exchange rate

20 aed
39.76 cny

1.00000 AED = 1.98786 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:5 UTC
AED to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AED1.98786 CNY
5 AED9.93930 CNY
10 AED19.87860 CNY
20 AED39.75720 CNY
50 AED99.39300 CNY
100 AED198.78600 CNY
250 AED496.96500 CNY
500 AED993.93000 CNY
1000 AED1987.86000 CNY
2000 AED3975.72000 CNY
5000 AED9939.30000 CNY
10000 AED19878.60000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CNY0.50305 AED
5 CNY2.51527 AED
10 CNY5.03054 AED
20 CNY10.06108 AED
50 CNY25.15270 AED
100 CNY50.30540 AED
250 CNY125.76350 AED
500 CNY251.52700 AED
1000 CNY503.05400 AED
2000 CNY1006.10800 AED
5000 CNY2515.27000 AED
10000 CNY5030.54000 AED