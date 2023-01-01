2000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Brazilian reais

Convert AED to BRL at the real exchange rate

2,000 aed
2,740.22 brl

1.00000 AED = 1.37011 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:55 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

AED to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 BRL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.056987.88121.436171.649860.967918.4082
1GBP1.1531411.21875101.3391.65611.902511.1161221.2272
1USD0.946150.820513183.151.358851.561040.915817.4172
1INR0.0113790.009867860.012026510.01634220.01877370.01101380.209467

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Brazilian Real
1 AED1.37011 BRL
5 AED6.85055 BRL
10 AED13.70110 BRL
20 AED27.40220 BRL
50 AED68.50550 BRL
100 AED137.01100 BRL
250 AED342.52750 BRL
500 AED685.05500 BRL
1000 AED1370.11000 BRL
2000 AED2740.22000 BRL
5000 AED6850.55000 BRL
10000 AED13701.10000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BRL0.72987 AED
5 BRL3.64933 AED
10 BRL7.29866 AED
20 BRL14.59732 AED
50 BRL36.49330 AED
100 BRL72.98660 AED
250 BRL182.46650 AED
500 BRL364.93300 AED
1000 BRL729.86600 AED
2000 BRL1459.73200 AED
5000 BRL3649.33000 AED
10000 BRL7298.66000 AED