Euro to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Indian rupees is currently 91.431 today, reflecting a 1.074% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.594% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 91.510 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 90.249 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.569% increase in value.