Brazilian real to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Mexican pesos is currently 3.418 today, reflecting a 0.720% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 2.116% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 3.463 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 3.342 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.920% decrease in value.