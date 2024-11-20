Brazilian real to British pounds sterling exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to British pounds sterling is currently 0.137 today, reflecting a -0.431% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 0.214% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to British pounds sterling has fluctuated between a high of 0.138 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 0.135 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.650% increase in value.