British pound sterling to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Brazilian reais is currently 7.335 today, reflecting a 0.297% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.777% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 7.366 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 7.200 on 31-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a 1.218% increase in value.