500 British pounds sterling to Brazilian reais

Convert GBP to BRL at the real exchange rate

500 gbp
3,667.38 brl

£1.000 GBP = R$7.335 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.33487.3348
Low6.93006.3443
Average7.14456.8563
Change4.77%14.99%
1 GBP to BRL stats

The performance of GBP to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.3348 and a 30 day low of 6.9300. This means the 30 day average was 7.1445. The change for GBP to BRL was 4.77.

The performance of GBP to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.3348 and a 90 day low of 6.3443. This means the 90 day average was 6.8563. The change for GBP to BRL was 14.99.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Brazilian Real
1 GBP7.33477 BRL
5 GBP36.67385 BRL
10 GBP73.34770 BRL
20 GBP146.69540 BRL
50 GBP366.73850 BRL
100 GBP733.47700 BRL
250 GBP1,833.69250 BRL
500 GBP3,667.38500 BRL
1000 GBP7,334.77000 BRL
2000 GBP14,669.54000 BRL
5000 GBP36,673.85000 BRL
10000 GBP73,347.70000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / British Pound Sterling
1 BRL0.13634 GBP
5 BRL0.68169 GBP
10 BRL1.36337 GBP
20 BRL2.72674 GBP
50 BRL6.81685 GBP
100 BRL13.63370 GBP
250 BRL34.08425 GBP
500 BRL68.16850 GBP
1000 BRL136.33700 GBP
2000 BRL272.67400 GBP
5000 BRL681.68500 GBP
10000 BRL1,363.37000 GBP