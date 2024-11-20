Brazilian real to Swiss francs Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Brazilian real to Swiss francs history summary. This is the Brazilian real (BRL) to Swiss francs (CHF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BRL and CHF historical data from 20-11-2019 to 20-11-2024.
BRL to CHF conversion chart
1 BRL = 0.15305 CHF
Brazilian real to Swiss francs exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Swiss francs is currently 0.153 today, reflecting a -0.375% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a -0.172% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.154 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 0.152 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.724% increase in value.
