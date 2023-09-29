1 Swiss franc to Brazilian reais

1 chf
5.49 brl

1.00000 CHF = 5.49400 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:52 UTC
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Brazilian Real
1 CHF5.49400 BRL
5 CHF27.47000 BRL
10 CHF54.94000 BRL
20 CHF109.88000 BRL
50 CHF274.70000 BRL
100 CHF549.40000 BRL
250 CHF1373.50000 BRL
500 CHF2747.00000 BRL
1000 CHF5494.00000 BRL
2000 CHF10988.00000 BRL
5000 CHF27470.00000 BRL
10000 CHF54940.00000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Swiss Franc
1 BRL0.18202 CHF
5 BRL0.91009 CHF
10 BRL1.82017 CHF
20 BRL3.64034 CHF
50 BRL9.10085 CHF
100 BRL18.20170 CHF
250 BRL45.50425 CHF
500 BRL91.00850 CHF
1000 BRL182.01700 CHF
2000 BRL364.03400 CHF
5000 BRL910.08500 CHF
10000 BRL1820.17000 CHF