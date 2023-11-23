1 Swiss franc to Brazilian reais

Convert CHF to BRL at the real exchange rate

1 chf
5.56 brl

1.00000 CHF = 5.55868 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:13
How to convert Swiss francs to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Brazilian Real
1 CHF5.55868 BRL
5 CHF27.79340 BRL
10 CHF55.58680 BRL
20 CHF111.17360 BRL
50 CHF277.93400 BRL
100 CHF555.86800 BRL
250 CHF1389.67000 BRL
500 CHF2779.34000 BRL
1000 CHF5558.68000 BRL
2000 CHF11117.36000 BRL
5000 CHF27793.40000 BRL
10000 CHF55586.80000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Swiss Franc
1 BRL0.17990 CHF
5 BRL0.89950 CHF
10 BRL1.79899 CHF
20 BRL3.59798 CHF
50 BRL8.99495 CHF
100 BRL17.98990 CHF
250 BRL44.97475 CHF
500 BRL89.94950 CHF
1000 BRL179.89900 CHF
2000 BRL359.79800 CHF
5000 BRL899.49500 CHF
10000 BRL1798.99000 CHF