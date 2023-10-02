1 thousand Swiss francs to Euros

Convert CHF to EUR

1,000 chf
1,033.38 eur

1.00000 CHF = 1.03338 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:5 UTC
CHF to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.056787.74311.434051.641990.967718.3875
1GBP1.1540711.2194101.2531.654851.89481.1167921.2187
1USD0.946350.820075183.0351.35711.553880.915817.4009
1INR0.01139690.009876260.012043110.01634370.01871360.01102910.209561

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Euro
1 CHF1.03338 EUR
5 CHF5.16690 EUR
10 CHF10.33380 EUR
20 CHF20.66760 EUR
50 CHF51.66900 EUR
100 CHF103.33800 EUR
250 CHF258.34500 EUR
500 CHF516.69000 EUR
1000 CHF1033.38000 EUR
2000 CHF2066.76000 EUR
5000 CHF5166.90000 EUR
10000 CHF10333.80000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Swiss Franc
1 EUR0.96770 CHF
5 EUR4.83850 CHF
10 EUR9.67700 CHF
20 EUR19.35400 CHF
50 EUR48.38500 CHF
100 EUR96.77000 CHF
250 EUR241.92500 CHF
500 EUR483.85000 CHF
1000 EUR967.70000 CHF
2000 EUR1935.40000 CHF
5000 EUR4838.50000 CHF
10000 EUR9677.00000 CHF