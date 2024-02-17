10 thousand Euros to Swiss francs

Convert EUR to CHF at the real exchange rate

10,000 eur
9,493.90 chf

1.00000 EUR = 0.94939 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7935880.88091.3484583.00911.53092150.2054.0268
1 GBP1.260111.109981.69918104.61.92912189.2735.07529
1 CHF1.13520.90091511.5307694.23211.73791170.5134.57241
1 CAD0.7415920.5885190.653269161.55891.13532111.3912.98624

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Swiss Franc
1 EUR0.94939 CHF
5 EUR4.74695 CHF
10 EUR9.49390 CHF
20 EUR18.98780 CHF
50 EUR47.46950 CHF
100 EUR94.93900 CHF
250 EUR237.34750 CHF
500 EUR474.69500 CHF
1000 EUR949.39000 CHF
2000 EUR1898.78000 CHF
5000 EUR4746.95000 CHF
10000 EUR9493.90000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Euro
1 CHF1.05331 EUR
5 CHF5.26655 EUR
10 CHF10.53310 EUR
20 CHF21.06620 EUR
50 CHF52.66550 EUR
100 CHF105.33100 EUR
250 CHF263.32750 EUR
500 CHF526.65500 EUR
1000 CHF1053.31000 EUR
2000 CHF2106.62000 EUR
5000 CHF5266.55000 EUR
10000 CHF10533.10000 EUR