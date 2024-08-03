Euro to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Swiss francs is currently 0.936 today, reflecting a -0.562% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -2.416% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.960 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 0.936 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a -0.308% decrease in value.