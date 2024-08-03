Euro to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 7.822 today, reflecting a 0.356% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.621% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 7.883 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 7.781 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.224% increase in value.