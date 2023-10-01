5000 Australian dollars to Singapore dollars

Convert AUD to SGD at the real exchange rate

5000 aud
4399.13 sgd

1.00000 AUD = 0.87982 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:56 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AUD to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.056487.71821.434061.641650.9673518.3946
1GBP1.1540711.21915101.2321.6551.894561.1163921.2284
1USD0.94660.820244183.0351.35751.5540.915717.4125
1INR0.01140010.009878290.012043110.01634850.0187150.01102790.209701

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 AUD0.87982 SGD
5 AUD4.39912 SGD
10 AUD8.79825 SGD
20 AUD17.59650 SGD
50 AUD43.99125 SGD
100 AUD87.98250 SGD
250 AUD219.95625 SGD
500 AUD439.91250 SGD
1000 AUD879.82500 SGD
2000 AUD1759.65000 SGD
5000 AUD4399.12500 SGD
10000 AUD8798.25000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 SGD1.13659 AUD
5 SGD5.68295 AUD
10 SGD11.36590 AUD
20 SGD22.73180 AUD
50 SGD56.82950 AUD
100 SGD113.65900 AUD
250 SGD284.14750 AUD
500 SGD568.29500 AUD
1000 SGD1136.59000 AUD
2000 SGD2273.18000 AUD
5000 SGD5682.95000 AUD
10000 SGD11365.90000 AUD