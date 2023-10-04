1 Turkish lira to Canadian dollars

Convert TRY to CAD at the real exchange rate

1 try
0.05 cad

1.00000 TRY = 0.04990 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:26 UTC
TRY to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Canadian Dollar
1 TRY0.04990 CAD
5 TRY0.24950 CAD
10 TRY0.49899 CAD
20 TRY0.99798 CAD
50 TRY2.49496 CAD
100 TRY4.98991 CAD
250 TRY12.47478 CAD
500 TRY24.94955 CAD
1000 TRY49.89910 CAD
2000 TRY99.79820 CAD
5000 TRY249.49550 CAD
10000 TRY498.99100 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 CAD20.04050 TRY
5 CAD100.20250 TRY
10 CAD200.40500 TRY
20 CAD400.81000 TRY
50 CAD1002.02500 TRY
100 CAD2004.05000 TRY
250 CAD5010.12500 TRY
500 CAD10020.25000 TRY
1000 CAD20040.50000 TRY
2000 CAD40081.00000 TRY
5000 CAD100202.50000 TRY
10000 CAD200405.00000 TRY