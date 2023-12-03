1 Turkish lira to Canadian dollars

Convert TRY to CAD

1 try
0.05 cad

1.00000 TRY = 0.04669 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Turkish liras to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Canadian Dollar
1 TRY0.04669 CAD
5 TRY0.23346 CAD
10 TRY0.46692 CAD
20 TRY0.93385 CAD
50 TRY2.33462 CAD
100 TRY4.66924 CAD
250 TRY11.67310 CAD
500 TRY23.34620 CAD
1000 TRY46.69240 CAD
2000 TRY93.38480 CAD
5000 TRY233.46200 CAD
10000 TRY466.92400 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 CAD21.41680 TRY
5 CAD107.08400 TRY
10 CAD214.16800 TRY
20 CAD428.33600 TRY
50 CAD1070.84000 TRY
100 CAD2141.68000 TRY
250 CAD5354.20000 TRY
500 CAD10708.40000 TRY
1000 CAD21416.80000 TRY
2000 CAD42833.60000 TRY
5000 CAD107084.00000 TRY
10000 CAD214168.00000 TRY