5000 Turkish liras to Canadian dollars

Convert TRY to CAD at the real exchange rate

5,000 try
249.47 cad

1.00000 TRY = 0.04989 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Save when you send money abroad

TRY to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865651.050787.4761.443821.660660.9634518.8645
1GBP1.155211.21375101.0511.667871.918371.1129821.7919
1USD0.951750.823893183.2551.374151.580530.9169517.9542
1INR0.01143170.009896020.012011310.01650530.01898420.01101380.215653

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Canadian Dollar
1 TRY0.04989 CAD
5 TRY0.24947 CAD
10 TRY0.49895 CAD
20 TRY0.99789 CAD
50 TRY2.49473 CAD
100 TRY4.98947 CAD
250 TRY12.47368 CAD
500 TRY24.94735 CAD
1000 TRY49.89470 CAD
2000 TRY99.78940 CAD
5000 TRY249.47350 CAD
10000 TRY498.94700 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 CAD20.04220 TRY
5 CAD100.21100 TRY
10 CAD200.42200 TRY
20 CAD400.84400 TRY
50 CAD1002.11000 TRY
100 CAD2004.22000 TRY
250 CAD5010.55000 TRY
500 CAD10021.10000 TRY
1000 CAD20042.20000 TRY
2000 CAD40084.40000 TRY
5000 CAD100211.00000 TRY
10000 CAD200422.00000 TRY