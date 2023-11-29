20 Turkish liras to Canadian dollars

Convert TRY to CAD at the real exchange rate

20 try
0.94 cad

1.00000 TRY = 0.04698 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:06
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.910950.787154285.583.3451.358653.672530.95
1 EUR1.0977510.8641313.40891.4921.491464.0314933.9754
1 GBP1.27041.157271362.699105.8811.726034.6655439.3189
1 PKR0.003502630.003190730.0027571110.2919260.004758840.01286340.108406

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Canadian Dollar
1 TRY0.04698 CAD
5 TRY0.23490 CAD
10 TRY0.46980 CAD
20 TRY0.93959 CAD
50 TRY2.34898 CAD
100 TRY4.69796 CAD
250 TRY11.74490 CAD
500 TRY23.48980 CAD
1000 TRY46.97960 CAD
2000 TRY93.95920 CAD
5000 TRY234.89800 CAD
10000 TRY469.79600 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 CAD21.28580 TRY
5 CAD106.42900 TRY
10 CAD212.85800 TRY
20 CAD425.71600 TRY
50 CAD1064.29000 TRY
100 CAD2128.58000 TRY
250 CAD5321.45000 TRY
500 CAD10642.90000 TRY
1000 CAD21285.80000 TRY
2000 CAD42571.60000 TRY
5000 CAD106429.00000 TRY
10000 CAD212858.00000 TRY