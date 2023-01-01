5 Ghanaian cedis to Turkish liras

5 ghs
12.20 try

1.00000 GHS = 2.43915 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:27 UTC
GHS to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Turkish Lira
1 GHS2.43915 TRY
5 GHS12.19575 TRY
10 GHS24.39150 TRY
20 GHS48.78300 TRY
50 GHS121.95750 TRY
100 GHS243.91500 TRY
250 GHS609.78750 TRY
500 GHS1219.57500 TRY
1000 GHS2439.15000 TRY
2000 GHS4878.30000 TRY
5000 GHS12195.75000 TRY
10000 GHS24391.50000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Ghanaian Cedi
1 TRY0.40998 GHS
5 TRY2.04989 GHS
10 TRY4.09979 GHS
20 TRY8.19958 GHS
50 TRY20.49895 GHS
100 TRY40.99790 GHS
250 TRY102.49475 GHS
500 TRY204.98950 GHS
1000 TRY409.97900 GHS
2000 TRY819.95800 GHS
5000 TRY2049.89500 GHS
10000 TRY4099.79000 GHS