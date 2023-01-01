500 Ghanaian cedis to Euros

Convert GHS to EUR at the real exchange rate

500 ghs
42.36 eur

1.00000 GHS = 0.08471 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:39 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GHS to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.046587.12741.43361.65050.961918.5437
1GBP1.1535411.20715100.5021.653671.903871.1095921.3903
1USD0.955550.828397183.2561.36991.577160.9191517.7197
1INR0.01147740.009950.012011110.01645410.01894350.011040.212834

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Euro
1 GHS0.08471 EUR
5 GHS0.42357 EUR
10 GHS0.84713 EUR
20 GHS1.69427 EUR
50 GHS4.23567 EUR
100 GHS8.47133 EUR
250 GHS21.17833 EUR
500 GHS42.35665 EUR
1000 GHS84.71330 EUR
2000 GHS169.42660 EUR
5000 GHS423.56650 EUR
10000 GHS847.13300 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Ghanaian Cedi
1 EUR11.80450 GHS
5 EUR59.02250 GHS
10 EUR118.04500 GHS
20 EUR236.09000 GHS
50 EUR590.22500 GHS
100 EUR1180.45000 GHS
250 EUR2951.12500 GHS
500 EUR5902.25000 GHS
1000 EUR11804.50000 GHS
2000 EUR23609.00000 GHS
5000 EUR59022.50000 GHS
10000 EUR118045.00000 GHS